Iran Presents Trump with a List of Ten Demands to Reopen the Strait

Iran presented President Trump with a list of ten demands.

Iran’s 10-point demand list includes: an end to all conflict in the region, a “for the Strait of Hormuz, and—most remarkably—for what the U.S. and Israel have destroyed. The reporter on the ground called it what it is.

A regime that has funded Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis for four decades—that has held the Strait of Hormuz hostage since 1984—that has launched and targeted Gulf allies with drones—is demanding that the United States provide the military infrastructure used to do all of it.

Iran’s chief negotiator in Cairo, Mojtaba Ferdousi Pour, told the AP: A senior Iranian official told Reuters that Iran would be part of any temporary deal.

As the reporter noted: That’s the understatement of the war. The U.S. has destroyed it. Their senior leadership has been decapitated; their navy is gone; their IRGC intelligence chief was killed overnight. And they’re issuing demands like they’re the ones with leverage.

Trump’s deadline expires tonight. He’s promised, “if no deal materializes.” Iran just told him: no deal.

Iran just invited Trump to put them in the dark. None of these demands will fly.