The Dark Side of the War for President Trump According to Ann Coulter

Many people believe the war in Iran is turning into a forever war. People are disappointed after he promised there would be no more wars. Ann Coulter, who has a history of turning on Trump, spoke to Democrat Jacob Heilbrunn, editor of The National Interest. They made some points that some people agree with, but it is a brutal assessment.

They believe that Trump, fresh off his success in Venezuela, wanted the glory of going into Iran quickly, and coming out a victor. He is bogged down now with no clear path out. They believe he makes decisions based on who he last spoke with, whether it’s Netanyahu, Lindsey Graham, or whoever. Heilbrunn added that no one believes we were facing an imminent threat, and it’s like Bush’s WMDs.

Heilbrunn said Trump went into Iran because he thought they weren’t a threat, and he would just go in and win. Iran has de facto control over the global economy through the Strait of Hormuz. They can close the Strait any time they want.

Heilbrunn said North Korea is more of a threat, but he won’t go after them because they have nuclear weapons. Iran will come to the conclusion that they need to develop nuclear weapons ASAP.

Heilbrunn, Editor of the National Interest, also couldn’t believe Trump doubled down instead of backing down, and that he is now going to send them back to the Stone Age.

Ann Coulter hopes it doesn’t damage Republicans beyond the midterm.

Watch the clip here.

The Position We Are In

“The Strait of Hormuz will open when all the damages caused by the imposed war are compensated through a new legal regime, using a portion of the revenue from transit fees,” Tabatabai said in a post on social media on Sunday.

Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs echoed the statement: “We are determined to defend our national security and sovereignty with all might,” Esmail Baghaei told Iran’s Wana news agency.

Personally, I think Trump needs to cut off Lindsey Graham.

This is the worst-case scenario. There is still time to end this war in a reasonable way.

Iran presented President Trump with their own list of demands.

Iran’s 10-point demand list includes: an end to all conflict in the region, a “for the Strait of Hormuz, and—most remarkably—for what the U.S. and Israel have destroyed. The reporter on the ground called it what it is.

A regime that has funded Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis for four decades—that has held the Strait of Hormuz hostage since 1984 — that has launched and targeted Gulf allies with drones—is demanding that the United States provide the military infrastructure used to do all of it.

Iran’s chief negotiator in Cairo, Mojtaba Ferdousi Pour, told the AP: A senior Iranian official told Reuters that Iran would be part of any temporary deal.

As the reporter noted: That’s the understatement of the war. The U.S. has destroyed it. Their senior leadership has been decapitated; their navy is gone; their IRGC intelligence chief was killed overnight. And they’re issuing demands like they’re the ones with leverage.

Trump’s deadline expires tonight. He’s promised, “if no deal materializes.” Iran just told him: no deal.

Iran just invited Trump to put them in the dark.