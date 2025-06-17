Iran Promises a “Surprise Tonight That The World Will Remember for Centuries”

President Trump will deliver an annoucement on Iran shortly. It is terrifying to think the US is racing into another unnecessary war. We keep hearing that Israel is winning, but how do we know? We’ve been lied to nonstop about the Ukraine-Russia war.

Iran just promised a surprise according to Iranian state TV: “There is a surprise tonight that the world will remember for centuries.”

Insider Paper:

BREAKING: Commanders put American troops on high alert at military bases throughout the region, including in the United Arab Emirates, Jordan and Saudi Arabia. The United States has more than 40,000 troops deployed in the Middle East – NYT

BREAKING Iran has prepared missiles and other military equipment for strikes on U.S. bases in the Middle East should the United States join Israel’s war against the country, according to American officials who have reviewed intelligence reports, per NYT.

We are financially safer if we stay out of war. If we move into war, the Trump momentum will be gone.

We will know soon.

President Trump will be the “singular guiding hand” in what happens from now on in the Middle East. I’m not all in on that, are you? That’s what got us into trouble in Ukraine. No one person can decide.

NOW – U.S. State Department says Trump “is the singular guiding-hand about what will be occurring” in the Middle East. pic.twitter.com/BHEsISF2MB — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) June 17, 2025

If it is about Iran getting a nuclear weapon, we can’t have that – true.

The DNI Assessment

In March, Tulsi Gabbard said the intelligence Community assessed that Iran is not building a nuclear weapon. However, only part of what she said was broadcast.

From March 26 House Intelligence Committee, DNI Tulsi Gabbard: “The IC continues to assess that Iran is not building a nuclear weapon and Supreme leader Khomeini has not authorized the nuclear weapons program that he suspended in 2003.” Full video here: https://t.co/5PRCofvScf pic.twitter.com/Mb5dj8zoAo — CSPAN (@cspan) June 17, 2025

DNI Gabbard said she and Trump are “on the same page” when it comes to Iran nuclear timeline.

“President Trump was saying the same thing that I said in my annual threat assessment back in March. Unfortunately, too many people in the media don’t care to actually read what I said.”

The additional context:

Reportedly, Tulsi Gabbard was not invited to the key meeting at Camp David a week ago to discuss this war. They were discussing “an impending Israeli attack on Iran’s nuclear program and ballistic missile launchers.” It seems like an important enough topic to invite the Director of National Intelligence.

From National Review:

Gabbard was not invited to the Camp David retreat. That meeting was on June 8; on June 10, Gabbard released on social media a video declaring, “We stand here today closer to the brink of nuclear annihilation than ever before.”

As Audrey Fahlberg reported earlier today, Trump told reporters he doesn’t “care” what Director of National Intelligence Gabbard has previously testified regarding Iran’s nuclear capabilities, telling reporters aboard Air Force One that Tehran was “very close” to getting a nuclear weapon.

In the meantime, President Trump is talking about assassinating a foreign leader, and suggesting taking over the Israeli war. He ordered the Supreme Leader to surrender, which he would never do.

However, it seems Iran is striking targets in broad daylight despite Israel, including a Mossad headquarters, while saying they own the airspace. All I can say is we don’t know what is really going on.

Rep. Massie has a resolution to stop the war.

I just introduced an Iran War Powers Resolution with @RepRoKhanna to prohibit U.S. involvement in the Israel-Iran war. This is not our war. Even if it were, Congress must decide such matters according to our Constitution. pic.twitter.com/LuIl59lt45 — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) June 17, 2025

Personally, I believe this war is about regime change and preserving Israel permanently. Trump keeps saying he wants a permanent solution.

