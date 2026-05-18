Newsom’s Latest Program: California Prisoners Get to Watch Porn & Do Some Texting

In City Journal, Chris Rufo and Haley Strack report that California state prisoners (“justice-impacted individuals,” per state policy) are watching porn and can do some sexting, potentially with minors on taxpayer-funded tablets. It’s Gavin Newsom’s rehabilitation program.

That is not satire.

The program is part of a “digital equity” initiative that coincides with reforms. One of the reforms is to build a podcast studio at San Quentin State Prison.

On these tablets, inmates can video chat with friends and family; and, as three-time serial killer Robert Maury explains, he never asks people to play porn over chat… but “when it happens,” he “just say[s] cool and thank you.” (Another inmate rotates between “porn an[d] short clips of my family at the Beach.”)

Excerpt from the article:

Under Governor Gavin Newsom, California has sought to transform its massive prison system into a Nordic-style rehabilitation program. Newsom has placed a moratorium on all executions, transferred condemned prisoners to facilities across the state, dismantled San Quentin State Prison’s death row, and turned the notorious prison into a therapeutic center, with art, classrooms, a café, and podcast studios.

As part of this transformation, the Newsom administration approved a $189 million contract to provide new digital tablets—generic, flat-screen devices in a plastic shell—to every inmate in the state prison system, at “no cost” to offenders. The administration heralded the effort to replace inmates’ old tablets—which were piloted in 2018 and given to nearly all prisoners by 2023—as a step toward “digital equity” for “justice-impacted” individuals, who could, in theory, use the devices to contact their families, consume “educational” content, and “learn new technology.”

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Sometimes, guards catch lewd messages, Amador said. But, in general, the restrictions are easy to evade. “[T]hey try to prevent us,” he said about sexting, “but we get around their bullshit.”

My personal take: shut this down and give them Bibles or some other vehicle to find God. Do some character building. Teach them a trade.

Just think, Gavin could do this for the entire country and even burn down your home for you before he raises the taxes on the burnt-out piece of property.