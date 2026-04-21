Thune Moves to Reconciliation: It Will Slog through Every Committee of Gasbags

Senate Leader Thune will begin working on a reconciliation bill to fund ICE and CBP. They only need 50 votes.

In March, the Senate passed a partial Department of Homeland Security funding bill, as Republicans caved to Democrats’ refusal to fund ICE and border patrol. ICE and CBP were not funded. The bill was passed at 3 a.m. with a voice vote. After several vain attempts to get the agencies funded, and after draining the Big Beautiful bill, they will try reconciliation.

Now that the Big Beautiful Bill funds are drained, they are “done” with Democrats. I was done with them when I voted for Trump. It will now have to slog through each committee. It’s like watching grass grow as the gasbags pontificate and drag it out in every committee.

Then there is that Senate secretary who can put the kibosh on things, and she is a Democrat. If there is a regulation against it, she’ll find it.