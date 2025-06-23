Latest Poll: Communist Islamist Candidate Allegedly Leads in NYC Dem Primary

According to the latest poll, communist radical Zohran Mamdani allegedly leads in the New York City mayoral race primary for the Democrat Party. Mamdani’s last rally highlighted a speech by the unindicted co-conspirator in the 1993 World Trade Center bombing. Even the New York Times doesn’t want him.

Every idea communist Mamdani has is terrible, including the one about government-owned supermarkets to fight fake price gouging. He is for open borders.

The Final Poll

The final major independent poll before Primary Day in New York City shows Queens Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani passing former Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the last round of a ranked-choice voting simulation.

The survey of early voters and likely voters in the Democratic mayoral primary, conducted by Nexstar’s WPIX, Emerson College and The Hill, shows Mamdani winning in the final round, at roughly 52%, to Cuomo’s 48%.

Cuomo has the greatest number of first-choice ballots, with the first round of the ranked choice voting simulation showing him at 36%, Mamdani at 34%, and New York City Comptroller Brad Lander at 13%. Cuomo maintains his lead as the simulation plays out until the final round, when Lander is eliminated and the majority of his “second choice” ballots flow to Mamdani.

Mamdani and kook Brad Lander have cross-endorsed each other, urging their supporters to rank the other candidate second on their ballots. The cross-endorsement is one of the several major developments this polling captures for the first time.

The ranked-choice voting is meant to confuse people so the worst candidates can win. People don’t understand it.

In the end, the same candidates will still all be in the race on various party lines. NYC has a Republican candidate, Curtis Sliwa. He is the one candidate who has a shot at improving New York City. The others are literally HORRIBLE. Of the Democrats, Eric Adams is the best, but he’s polling at 10%.

People usually don’t come out to vote in New York City. The numbers have doubled for this primary, which still isn’t a large number.

Reportedly, there are 1.5 million Muslims, many of whom are Shariah, and Mamdani is getting them out to vote.

