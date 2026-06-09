Penn Station Slasher: Long Rap Sheet, Stabbed a Man in the Neck in 2022, Served No Time

The homeless man who slashed five people in Penn Station on Sunday is Hector Deleon, 51. He has a lengthy rap sheet and plunged a knife into a man’s neck in Newark in 2022. After that egregious stabbing, he was given probation.

Just before 7 p.m. on Sunday, Deleon attacked five people. Our elected politicians put violent criminals first, especially if they are minorities or homeless. They don’t care about the victims.

One of the victims, 60-year-old commuter Henry Obadiah, described looking into the attacker’s eyes moments before being struck. “I didn’t realize I had just been slashed in the face,” Obadiah recalled afterward.

According to investigators, the suspect entered the station from the street moments before the assault began. Police quickly tracked him down, but law-enforcement sources say he fought officers so aggressively that he ultimately had to be sedated before being transported to a hospital.

Witnesses described a sudden, unprovoked stabbing spree, with victims ranging in age from their 30s to 60s. All five were men, and they were believed to be innocent bystanders, Sean Hannity reported.

Two of the victims suffered neck injuries, and one had serious wounds requiring hospitalization, according to NBC New York. All are expected to survive NBC New York.

His Violent History

Deleon‘s rap sheet included arrests involving assault allegations, weapons offenses, drug-related charges, domestic violence accusations, and criminal mischief complaints.

Two weeks before the Penn Station attack, authorities in Long Branch, New Jersey, arrested him after he allegedly stole a handful of coins from a tip jar and was found carrying suspected drug paraphernalia.

Obviously, when he tried to kill a man with his 6-inch knife, he should have gone to prison for a very long time, but he didn’t go to prison at all.

The victim required treatment in a trauma unit and needed nine stitches to close the wound.

He was lucky to be alive.

Deleon only spent a few days in prison for that assault due to the corrupt cashless bail system that Black Lives Matter demands.

No lengthy prison sentence. No extended removal from the streets. Just probation for two years and mental health assistance, which is useless with someone like him.

Records indicate Deleon later violated probation and was arrested again while still under court supervision. One pending case reportedly involves assault-related allegations from 2025.

Still, he was set free.

Keep voting for these politicians who put criminals first, and this is what you get. All of our problems stem from Democrat law enforcement.

This is the weak statement from Zohran, the Ugandan mayor of New York City:

“My thoughts are with all those who were harmed, their families, and everyone affected by this intolerable act of violence.

“I am hoping for a complete and swift recovery for each of the victims.”

Is he going to do something about cashless bail or repeat criminals never paying for their crimes? No, because he doesn’t believe in prisons, as he stated before he became mayor.