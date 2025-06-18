Iranian Government Officials Are in Oman Talking with US Officials

By
M Dowling
-
1
39

Iran and the US are reportedly in talks in Oman. Iran reached out this morning. Hopefully, something good will come out of this. War is death and misery. However, I understand how difficult the situation is for President Trump. He is trying to make a deal, and doesn’t want a war.

This is what he does – makes deals.

I’m not offering any more opinions on this. No matter what I say, I get creamed, so yell at the people linked in the article. I will never give up on President Trump. Where am I going to go? To the crazy Democrats?

Sentinel hasn’t posted some of the prominent anti-war and pro-war spokespersons so we are now. In some cases, they’ve jumped the gun by assailing Trump who is using the rhetoric he needs to use to bring everyone to the table.

I don’t think any of these people have spoken with Donald Trump.

Here are some of the more outspoken opponents:

Caveat: Laura Loomer is good on a lot of things, but makes mistakes on others, even with documents.

The Other Side

According to CNN polling, Americans support the actions taken.


You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news:

Rod Martin
Rod Martin
1 hour ago

As former boots on the ground . I need a good reason before acting and a beginning and ending. Too many times we have sent our men to take ground just to give it back. Go to win once the war has started no more politics .
Do the job then bring our people home

