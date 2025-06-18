Iranian Government Officials Are in Oman Talking with US Officials

Iran and the US are reportedly in talks in Oman. Iran reached out this morning. Hopefully, something good will come out of this. War is death and misery. However, I understand how difficult the situation is for President Trump. He is trying to make a deal, and doesn’t want a war.

This is what he does – makes deals.

Trump clarifies his position once again, and it’s the same one he’s had for 20 years. He does NOT want a long-term or short-term war. He simply has a hard red line that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon, and he is going to use his power as POTUS to leverage that outcome. I… pic.twitter.com/zGLRqYsFDd — Clandestine (@WarClandestine) June 18, 2025

I’m not offering any more opinions on this. No matter what I say, I get creamed, so yell at the people linked in the article. I will never give up on President Trump. Where am I going to go? To the crazy Democrats?

Breaking: Iranian government plane just landed in Oman, where the talks with the US were previously held. They’re there to sign the surrender? pic.twitter.com/vYvsS61nfJ — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) June 18, 2025

Sentinel hasn’t posted some of the prominent anti-war and pro-war spokespersons so we are now. In some cases, they’ve jumped the gun by assailing Trump who is using the rhetoric he needs to use to bring everyone to the table.

I don’t think any of these people have spoken with Donald Trump.

Here are some of the more outspoken opponents:

Ted Cruz is great on domestic issues but will always be a war, mongering Neocon that loves forever wars. I can’t wait to see the full interview @TuckerCarlson today. https://t.co/zQMT1Gyp3R pic.twitter.com/87eduu1QWe — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) June 18, 2025

Caveat: Laura Loomer is good on a lot of things, but makes mistakes on others, even with documents.

MUST READ: Proof Tucker Carlson lied about being a mouthpiece for Qatar for money 2 days ago, @TuckerCarlson went on @Bannons_WarRoom War Room with Steve Bannon and said, “They know I’m not working for Qatar. I’ve never taken a dime from any foreign country or anybody.… https://t.co/8jpmc6makx pic.twitter.com/BbNKNCljqX — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) June 18, 2025

There are two extremes active right now in American foreign policy. By far the most dangerous of the two is the radical interventionist faction. People like Lindsey Graham have never seen a war they don’t like. They like regime change and they like boots on the ground. They… pic.twitter.com/rXA0l96rmE — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) June 17, 2025

As an Iraq War Marine vet, I saw firsthand the cost of rushing to war on bad intel. We were told WMDs were a clear threat, but none were found. Lives lost, families broken, a nation destabilized & for what? America, think hard before beating war drums again. Question the… pic.twitter.com/1ayAVoczvy — ☩ ☩ (@SecretFire79) June 17, 2025

MATT GAETZ: “THE LAST TIME AMERICA LISTENED TO NETANYAHU BASED ON FALSE CLAIMS OF WMDs, WE ENDED UP POURING CASH AND BLOOD ALL OVER THE SANDS OF MESOPOTAMIA, AND IN THE END, WE ONLY MADE IRAN STRONGER!”@MattGaetz: “The regime change war in Iraq cost our great nation treasure,… pic.twitter.com/8ZZQEd9YfZ — One America News (@OANN) June 17, 2025

The Other Side

I don’t always agree with Hannity, but this is the exact point to consider in this war.

pic.twitter.com/MOBsOm0ZyN — Moral Tourism (@moraltourism) June 15, 2025

Sen Cotton gives his take on the threat Iran has posed historically: “Iran has terrorized the United States, Israel and the civilized world since 1979. That’s the real forever war” pic.twitter.com/FzWBTQ5cd1 — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) June 17, 2025

Raise your hand ‍♀️ if you want Lindsey Graham to fight on the Frontlines… “If we need to provide bombs to Israel…provide bombs. Wouldn’t the World be better off if the Ayatollahs went away?…”pic.twitter.com/EMHYm0bit8 — Liz Churchill (@liz_churchill10) June 17, 2025

According to CNN polling, Americans support the actions taken.

UNBELIEVABLE According to CNN polling, a staggering 83% of Republicans and 79% of Democrats oppose Iran obtaining nuclear weapons. Nearly 7 in 10 Americans support U.S. airstrikes to stop Iran’s nuclear ambitions. pic.twitter.com/J80cXA4KEu — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) June 18, 2025

