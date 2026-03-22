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Home Home Iran Takes Aim at the Dimona Nuclear Facility: Wild Footage

Iran Takes Aim at the Dimona Nuclear Facility: Wild Footage

By
M Dowling
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2
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Iran hit civilian areas in the town of Dimona, but was probably trying to hit the Dimona nuclear facility. It was a direct response to Israel’s hitting an Iranian pgas lant. The missile injured at least 30 people, possibly up to 100. The footage is wild and frightening.

Nothing happened to the nuclear plant

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Canadian Friend
Canadian Friend
27 minutes ago

I am surprised Iran can do that.

I thought the US and Israel had caused too much damage and Iran was now weak…and I thought Israel had better defense systems to intercept such missiles mid-air.

It seems the US and Israel underestimated Iran’s capability.

I am surprised or should I say, disappointed ?

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Peter B. Prange,
Peter B. Prange,
52 minutes ago

Imagine if those 11 nukes they bragged about had been used.
Sounds like as long as the IRG has power, regular bombing will be necessary. Frightening!

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