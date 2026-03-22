US Intel Community Hid China’s Role in the US Election & COVID

Just the News broke the story Monday that FBI Director Kash Patel on Monday evening turned over to Congress an intelligence report raising concerns that China had mass-produced fake U.S. driver’s licenses to carry out a scheme to hijack the 2020 election with fake mail-in ballots for Democrat Joe Biden.

The newly declassified intelligence reports from August 2020 weren’t corroborated or fully investigated and instead were recalled from intelligence agencies at about the time that then-FBI Director Chris Wray testified there were no known plots of foreign interference ahead of the 2020 election in which Biden defeated Donald Trump, officials told Just the News.

The entire intelligence community knew that China hacked into our voting system to check on voter registration. They do it to set up a malign influence operation or make paper ballot requests and submit them.

China was hacking into driver’s licenses to ask for paper ballots. We were never told.

When then-FBI Director Chris Wray testified in 2020, he only talked about Russia. They hid the information about China. By way of comparison, when this happened in England, there was a major scandal, and election reforms were introduced. In our country, intelligence hid the information.

The intelligence community wanted to keep information about China’s role in COVID secret, so they withheld it from Congress and the public.

John Solomon uncovered the deep state’s activities.