Iran Threatened to Kill President Trump

According to journalist Emily Schrader, Iran threatened to kill Donald Trump. Are they daring him to bomb them as they execute unknown numbers of Iranian protesters?

A community note said there is no direct threat to kill President Trump in the photo. However, Ms. Schraeder, who posted it, is a Middle East expert and journalist. Additionally, New York ABC radio news reported late this afternoon that Iranian TV announced a threat to kill President Trump.

The killing stopped. This poster doesn’t believe it.

Trump’s looking for his excuse not to do something. “On good authority”??? you mean Qatar told Witkoff, and Erdogan told Barrack?? Do the right thing Mr. President – the Iranian protesters will continue to be killed once you stand down. The regime will increase its killing… https://t.co/zKeaDY71KZ — Michael P Pregent (@MPPregent) January 14, 2026

There are still people on the streets.

🚨 BREAKING NEWS– URUMIYEH (ORUMIYEH) | IRAN People remain on the streets, standing face-to-face with the regime’s heavily armed terrorist forces. Unarmed civilians.

Against military firepower.

This is not “law enforcement” this is a people confronting tyranny. The world must… pic.twitter.com/8YwxPMLs0C — Niyak Ghorbani (نیاک) (@GhorbaniiNiyak) January 14, 2026

The original protest photos

Lured Into Traps

Thousands are being murdered in Iran. Some are lured into traps, where they are slaughtered. Iranian security agents are posing as ordinary civilians to lure protesters into deadly ‘killing zones’ before opening fire, a demonstrator has revealed.

As the regime continues its brutal crackdown on anti-government riots, demonstrators in Iran say undercover Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) agents have now infiltrated protest groups.

They claim the plainclothes IRGC members pretend to offer help and guidance – only to shepherd protesters into specific locations where security forces await to kill them.

The victims are mostly young people executed at close range.

“They come dressed as civilians and say: “Let’s help.” But later it becomes clear they are IRGC. They encourage people to go to certain places that are actually killing zones, and then they shoot everyone there,” a Tehran protester said, according to The Times.

“They are doing this so people become more afraid and stop trusting each other.”

The horrors of the brutal Iranian regime, with translations before each photo/video:

The above video reached me through an intermediary. The sender of these videos also received them from ‘his friend in Iran’ with a general description and without specifying ‘#Karaj, Thursday Dey 18 and Friday Dey 19′.

این ویدیو امروز ساعت ۱۵:۵۶ به وقت تهران با این شرح برای من ارسال شده:

“پنجشنبه ۱۸ دی بلوار کاشانی به سمت میدان صادقیه #تهران. جمعیت تا به نزدیکی میدان صادقیه می‌رسید کلی گاز اشک آور می‌زدند و به عقب می‌روندند مردم رو” pic.twitter.com/c5uXkdaaCA — Vahid Online (@Vahid) January 13, 2026

This video was sent to me today at 15:56 Tehran time with this description: “Thursday, Dey 18, Kashani Boulevard toward Sadeghieh Square #Tehran. As the crowd reached near Sadeghieh Square, they kept firing a lot of tear gas and the people were retreating”

This recently released video most likely dates from the past few days (probably Thursday, Dey 18, 1404), and not Tuesday night. Due to the current state of Iran’s internet, many images find their way out with a delay.

This recently released video most likely dates from the past few days, probably Thursday, January 8, 2026, rather than Tuesday night. Due to the current state of the internet in Iran, many images reach the outside world with a delay.

این ویدیو که به تازگی منتشر شده، به احتمال زیاد مربوط به روزهای گذشته‌ (احتمالا پنجشنبه ۱۸ دی ۱۴۰۴) است و نه سه‌شنبه شب. به خاطر وضعیت فعلی اینترنت ایران، بسیاری از تصاویر با تاخیر به بیرون راه پیدا می‌کنند.

This recently released video most likely dates from the past few days,… pic.twitter.com/OAHdXHeN1M — FactNameh | فکت‌نامه (@factnameh) January 13, 2026

Received photo with caption: ‘Military vehicle equipped with a machine gun in Sadeghieh (Aryashahr) #Tehran, Thursday, 18 Dey’

Warning, this is very graphic. The man is alive.