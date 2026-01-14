Iran Threatened to Kill President Trump

By
M Dowling
-
1
17

According to journalist Emily Schrader, Iran threatened to kill Donald Trump. Are they daring him to bomb them as they execute unknown numbers of Iranian protesters?

A community note said there is no direct threat to kill President Trump in the photo. However, Ms. Schraeder, who posted it, is a Middle East expert and journalist. Additionally, New York ABC radio news reported late this afternoon that Iranian TV announced a threat to kill President Trump.

The killing stopped. This poster doesn’t believe it.

There are still people on the streets.

The original protest photos

Lured Into Traps

Thousands are being murdered in Iran. Some are lured into traps, where they are slaughtered. Iranian security agents are posing as ordinary civilians to lure protesters into deadly ‘killing zones’ before opening fire, a demonstrator has revealed.

As the regime continues its brutal crackdown on anti-government riots, demonstrators in Iran say undercover Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) agents have now infiltrated protest groups.

They claim the plainclothes IRGC members pretend to offer help and guidance – only to shepherd protesters into specific locations where security forces await to kill them.

The victims are mostly young people executed at close range.

“They come dressed as civilians and say: “Let’s help.” But later it becomes clear they are IRGC. They encourage people to go to certain places that are actually killing zones, and then they shoot everyone there,” a Tehran protester said, according to The Times.

“They are doing this so people become more afraid and stop trusting each other.”

The horrors of the brutal Iranian regime, with translations before each photo/video:

The above video reached me through an intermediary. The sender of these videos also received them from ‘his friend in Iran’ with a general description and without specifying ‘#Karaj, Thursday Dey 18 and Friday Dey 19′.

This video was sent to me today at 15:56 Tehran time with this description: “Thursday, Dey 18, Kashani Boulevard toward Sadeghieh Square #Tehran. As the crowd reached near Sadeghieh Square, they kept firing a lot of tear gas and the people were retreating”

This recently released video most likely dates from the past few days (probably Thursday, Dey 18, 1404), and not Tuesday night. Due to the current state of Iran’s internet, many images find their way out with a delay.

This recently released video most likely dates from the past few days, probably Thursday, January 8, 2026, rather than Tuesday night. Due to the current state of the internet in Iran, many images reach the outside world with a delay.

Received photo with caption: ‘Military vehicle equipped with a machine gun in Sadeghieh (Aryashahr) #Tehran, Thursday, 18 Dey’

Warning, this is very graphic. The man is alive.

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
The Prisoner
The Prisoner
29 seconds ago

I’ll sell you the Brooklyn Bridge if you believe this story. Emily Schrader is an obvious zionist supremacist propagandist. So is Bill Ackman. They yearn for the USA to start more wars and bomb Iran. USA interests are immaterial. There is no evidence Iran had a role in any assassination attempt on Trump. That was also made up to lure… Read more »

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz