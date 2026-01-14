The Family of Renee Good Hires a George Floyd Attorney

The family of Renee Good has hired a civil rights attorney who previously represented the family of George Floyd as they prepare to file claims against federal officials over her death.

Good’s wife, parents, and siblings have retained Antonio M. Romanucci, a founding partner of the Chicago-based law firm Romanucci & Blandin. Romanucci was among the attorneys who represented the Floyd family following George Floyd’s death in 2020. The firm secured $27 million for the Floyd family, and it was a hoax.

“What happened to Renée is wrong, contrary to established policing practices and procedures, and should never happen in today’s America,” the law firm said in a statement to The Washington Post. The firm added that Good’s family wants “to honor her life with progress toward a kinder and more civil America. They do not want her used as a political pawn, but rather as an agent of peace for all.”

The law firm is political. I wonder if they will use this for political gain. The irony is Ms. Good slammed her vehicle into the agent after she spent a day stalking and harassing them.

They will go to a friendly district to win even if they don’t deserve it.

After they sue, and if they win, the ICE agent who was injured will be able to sue their estate.

It takes a lot of Chutzpah to sue an Agent after their client accelerated her vehicle into him after stalking and blocking ICE all day. Those are felonies by the way. And the wife has the most gall of all since she told her to, “Drive, Baby, Drive.”