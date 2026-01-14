Democrats Ramming ICE Agents for Fun & to Protect Criminals

Americans are undergoing training to ram ICE vehicles and are threatening to run ICE agents over, all across the country. Criminal illegal aliens rely on this support now, and know it’s going on, says the ICE director.

Democrats will fight to the death for criminal illegal aliens. They are mostly annoying and vicious, which is what they are trained to be, like “mosquitoes.” For example, someone threw a bottle of piss inside an ICE vehicle and all over an agent today.

ICE Director Todd Lyons said the rhetoric has to be toned down. It is what led to the death of Ms. Good. He said it has to start with elected officials.

Democrat officials like Governors Walz, Pritzker, and Newsom have shown full support for radicals attacking ICE, whom they call “Gestapo” and worse. Mayors like Minneapolis Mayor Frey are doing the same.