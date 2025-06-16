Israel Hits Iran TV Station Headquarters

Iran State TV was attacked today. Israel is obviously well-prepared for this fight as were some dissidents in Iran. There are explosions in the TV headquarters after Israel bombed the building.

The IRIB has worked with the Islamic Republic’s intelligence services to broadcast forced confessions of Western hostages, including Americans, and Iranian political prisoners.

Israel is going for regime change. They won’t stop until they get what they want or the US or other nations convince them to stop. It doesn’t seem like Iran will stop either. They continue to bomb Tel Aviv apartments.

Hours before the TV station was hit, an Iranian woman posted this at great risk to her life.

This morning, an Iranian woman in Tehran posted this photo, urging Israel to strike the regime’s propaganda arm, the IRIB (state broadcaster). It was destroyed just hours later. To the people of Iran:

Keep sharing what you want Israel to target. pic.twitter.com/cZIWJODCrD — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) June 16, 2025

The Iranian TV building before and after, of the Israeli attack on Iran’s state TV building. During a live broadcast, Iran’s state TV station IRINN was struck causing the broadcaster to stop, ran out for safety. Katz said the “propaganda mouthpiece is on its way to disappearing.” pic.twitter.com/gtAeCxIPTe — Victor H.S.Ong (@OngHsing777) June 16, 2025

Iran unleashed a barrage of missile strikes on Israeli cities early Monday, after Israel struck military targets deep inside Iran, with both sides threatening further devastation.

AFP images showed gutted residential buildings in Tel Aviv and fires smouldering outside the coastal city of Haifa, after Israel’s army warned people to take cover from incoming Iranian missiles.

In Jerusalem, an AFP journalist heard loud explosions, while footage showed Israeli air defences lighting up the night sky.

Since the Iraq war, Iraq has been a close ally of Iran’s and they warned the US to keep Israel our of its airspace.

Iranians are burning photos of the Mullahs.

Iranian patriots burn pictures of the Ayatollah and mullahs in the middle of Tehran. These brave Iranians are risking their lives for freedom from Islamist dictatorship! pic.twitter.com/JyeNb5ZBlx — Dr. Maalouf ‏ (@realMaalouf) June 16, 2025

MORE: Iranian regime controlled media Headquarters in Tehran is obliterated by an Israeli Air Force precision strike after warning people to evacuate the area. pic.twitter.com/7ceCx8oUdZ — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 16, 2025

You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news: Name Last name Email