Trump Considers Ground Troops as Iran Shoots Missile Toward Diego Garcia

Iran fired two intermediate-range ballistic missiles at Diego Garcia, a joint U.S.-U.K. military base in the middle of the Indian Ocean, according to multiple U.S. officials. Neither of the missiles hit the base, but the move marked Iran’s first operational use of IRBMs and a significant attempt to reach far beyond the Middle East and threaten U.S. interests, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Iran fired two ballistic missiles at Diego Garcia, a joint U.S.-U.K. military base in the Indian Ocean, in its farthest missile launch on record. Tehran is growing bolder in showing its ability to reach Europe, said an Israeli intelligence expert. The missiles didn’t reach the base, but they can now reach Turkey.

The missile went 2,000 km (1,200 miles). In other words, the danger from Iran in ballistic missiles is real and was never included in the Obama nuclear deal. They were allowed to keep building and developing missiles. It has more firepower than we knew publicly.

Europe is now working on a missile program.

Ground Forces

Anonymous NBC Sources: Trump is considering ground forces.

Trump said on Thursday that he was “not putting troops anywhere” when asked by a reporter about his war plans.

“If I were, I certainly wouldn’t tell you,” the president added.

If he sends ground troops, people will see it as Trump doing it for Israel. He promised no new wars. He needs to stop and get out. Get a better idea of how to open the Strait.

According to corrupt NBC News’s sources, President Donald Trump is weighing whether to send possibly thousands of U.S. troops into Iran as he looks for a way to achieve some of his key goals and end the war, according to two current U.S. officials, two former U.S. officials, and another person familiar with the discussions.

Any deployment of ground troops into Iran would carry increased risk but also a potential strategic value of hastening an end to the war. Trump’s considerations come as he faces a looming global energy crisis, increasing political backlash at home from some of his own supporters, and emerging disagreements between the U.S. and its Middle East allies over the direction of the war.

Meanwhile, Israel is considering a full-scale invasion of southern Lebanon, home of Hezbollah. We had better stay out of that one. Someone needs to take control of this, too.

Polling on Ground Troops

Nearly two-thirds of Americans think that President Donald Trump will send U.S. ground troops into the fighting against Iran, a new national poll indicates.

A Reuters/Ipsos survey, conducted Tuesday through Thursday (March 17–19), also indicates that a majority of Americans, 55%, say they don’t support sending ground troops into the operation against Iran.

Fourteen percent of Republicans surveyed said they’d support a large ground force operation, with 63% saying they’d back inserting special forces into a ground action. Twenty-one percent of Republicans gave a thumbs-down to sending in American ground troops.

Only 7% of those questioned in the survey said they’d support a large-scale strike by American ground forces, while 34% said they’d back a more limited-scope incursion by U.S. special forces.

He talked about taking Kharg Island in 1988.