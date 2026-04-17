Iran Will Help Remove Mines

President Trump said that Iran has agreed to help remove all of their mines from the Strait of Hormuz. And Iran has agreed to never close the Strait again.

“Iran, with the help of the U.S.A., has removed, or is removing, all sea mines! Thank you! President DJT”

Just before this, he expressed gratitude to several Gulf countries:

“Thank you to Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Qatar for your great bravery and help! President DONALD J. TRUMP”

President Trump thanked the people who helped us, which was not NATO.

“Thank you to Pakistan and its Great Prime Minister and Field Marshall, two fantastic people!!! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

No need to thank Europe, which could have accelerated the success of this mission. Thanks for nothing, NATO.