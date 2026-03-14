Iranian Drone Hits Helipad in Baghdad Embassy! Will Marines Take Kharg Island?

It seems the IRGC is running the Iranian regime at this time. There are numerous Iranian and Iranian-aligned militias in the Baghdad area that have hit the embassy in the past. As the war enters its third week, it follows the president’s announcement that Kharg Island was “obliterated.”

The Washington Times reports that it was an Iranian drone.

A missile struck a helipad inside the U.S. Embassy compound in Baghdad, and debris from an intercepted Iranian drone hit an oil facility in the United Arab Emirates...

Iran has continued to launch widespread missile and drone attacks on Israel and neighboring Gulf Arab states, and effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz, through which a fifth of the world’s traded oil passes, even as U.S. and Israeli warplanes pummel military and other targets across Iran.

The humanitarian crisis in Lebanon deepened, with nearly 800 people killed and 850,000 displaced as Israel launched waves of strikes against Iran-backed Hezbollah militants and warned there would be no let up.

This attack followed the president’s declaration that Kharg Island’s military installations were obliterated. President Trump had vowed to “wipe out” oil infrastructure on the island if Iran continued its attacks on vessels on the Strait of Hormuz. He won’t do that. He has another plan.

The US Strategy

It seems obvious that the US strategy is to take Kharg Island. It’s logical. They can’t destroy it because it would leave the Iranian people without an economy. The administration announced that they are bringing in the Marine expeditionary forces. The job of this force is to come in and take over.

This is insane… Trump said he’d do this in 1988.

Word for word. "I’d do a number on Kharg Island" pic.twitter.com/MdKEyy41et — Geiger Capital (@Geiger_Capital) March 14, 2026

The IRGC’s Strategy

As for the IRGC, a former Iranian Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) commander has said the Strait of Hormuz “will not open.” This is despite US President Trump’s threats to “wipe out” Kharg Island’s oil infrastructure.

The key strategic point is that Kharg Island accounts for 90 percent of Iran’s oil exports.

The ex-IRGC commander Mohsen Rezaei said: “Without America leaving the Persian Gulf and control of the Strait of Hormuz being in the hands of the regional countries and Oman, security cannot be achieved.”

He added that Iran would only consider ending the war once it had received compensation from the US and a “100 percent guarantee about the future, which is impossible without America leaving the Persian Gulf.”

Their strategy is to force the US to keep fighting until the economy forces the US and its allies to give up. They know this war is unsustainable.

The following could be a US response to the missile in the embassy:

Leaders of the Shia, Iran-aligned Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) were targeted and killed by a drone about 13 hours ago. I don’t know how the timing works. Abu Ali al-Amiri, who happens to be the missile official in the Badr Organization. And other unconfirmed reports speak of the targeting of Abu Fidaq.

The bodies were transported to the hospital, and they faced difficulty in identifying them due to the bodies being shattered and turned into charcoal and remains.