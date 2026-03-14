Iran’s Critical Kharg Island Bombed: Every Military Target Hit

The U.S. military has launched a major bombing raid on Kharg Island, a key Iranian oil export terminal in the Persian Gulf, in what officials describe as one of the most powerful strikes in the Middle East.

According to President Donald Trump, the operation targeted all military installations on the island, which is home to roughly 90% of Iran’s crude oil exports.

The strikes left the island’s oil infrastructure—including massive storage tanks, jetties, and pipelines—untouched, a decision Trump said was “for reasons of decency. He warned that if Iran or others interfere with shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, the U.S. would reconsider and destroy the oil facilities.

Kharg Island is a critical economic lifeline for Iran, handling millions of barrels of crude daily for Asian markets.

The US will also start escorting ships through the Strait. Unfortunately, we decommissioned the last minesweepers last year.

According to Michael Savage, the bad news is that Iranians allegedly have missiles and drones underground. The weapons are under hospitals, schools, and other sensitive civilian facilities. The other fear Dick Morris voiced this evening on Newsmax is that we could be pinned down in Iran, as Bush was in Iraq. Morris explained that the Iranian regime will not surrender, and they have weapons to last for some time.

If there is one thing we can be sure of, it is that the administration knows about the danger of being pinned down. They will make certain that doesn’t happen. People seem to think they haven’t thought of all of these issues. They have and have plans.