Iranians Request JD Vance to Negotiate Over Witkoff and Kushner

According to CNN, Iranian representatives told the Trump administration they prefer negotiating with Vice President JD Vance rather than with Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff.

The message, which was passed through back channels to the US, signals Iran believes discussions involving Witkoff and Kushner wouldn’t be productive given the deficit of trust following the breakdown of negotiations prior to Israel and the US launching military action.

Vance is viewed as more sympathetic to ending the war, the sources said.

“The perception is that Vance would be intent on wrapping up the conflict,” one of the sources said.

Though regional players also recognize that it could be risky for Vance to enter into negotiations, as it won’t be easy to negotiate an end to the conflict.

Witkoff, in particular, remains heavily involved in the portfolio on the US side, and sources said the Iranians will likely have no option but to engage with whoever the Trump administration sends to negotiate.

“Who the administration decides to send, the Iranians will have to deal with, but it doesn’t mean they don’t have a preference,” the second source said.

Maybe President Trump could consider pairing up JD Vance with Witkoff or Kushner. JD Vance is very bright but has no experience in negotiating.

It will be up to President Trump. He doesn’t have to accommodate them. If Iranians think Vance is another Tucker, they would be disappointed. He would want a win and to not cave.

Currently, the US is escalating in the Strait of Hormuz.

🚨 A-10 WARTHOGS AND APACHES ENTER THE FIGHT IN HORMUZ U.S. forces have escalated operations in the Strait of Hormuz. According to statements attributed to General Dan “Razin” Caine: A-10 Warthogs are now actively targeting Iranian fast attack boats

AH-64 Apache gunships are… pic.twitter.com/HsdQMHEtFF — Jim Ferguson (@JimFergusonUK) March 25, 2026

Iran’s terror regime is spread far and wide, and it can’t be trusted. The negotiations won’t be easy.

BREAKING: Camp Victory, located at Baghdad International Airport in Iraq, remains in use by the U.S. military. Footage released by Iraqi proxies of the Islamic regime of Iran shows an FPV drone striking MH-60M Black Hawk helicopters parked at the base.#OperationEpicFury… pic.twitter.com/6XVnAIth3v — Babak Taghvaee – The Crisis Watch (@BabakTaghvaee1) March 25, 2026

The US is prepared to continue if the negotiations go south.