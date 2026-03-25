Our Former CIA Chief Trusts Iran More Than the Administration

Former communist voter John Brennan believes the word of Iran more than he believes the administration. He is a numbskull. Brennan, who has said he is embarrassed to be white, also once lamented the killing of the architect of Iran’s nuclear program.

What an idiot https://t.co/B4nAgfiT64 — Marc Thiessen 🇺🇸❤️🇺🇦🇹🇼🇮🇱 (@marcthiessen) March 25, 2026

Brennan voted for communist Gus Hall years ago. It came up during a lie detector test. His excuse was that he wanted to show his discontent after Watergate. Well, he could have voted for the Democrat, the Libertarian, or not voted at all. However, he chose to vote for a communist.

He Was Always There for Iranian Terrorists When They Needed Him

After an Iranian nuclear scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, was killed in an apparent ambush near Tehran in 2020, Obama’s CIA Director John Brennan said it was a “criminal act and highly reckless.”

Fakhrizadeh was named as the “leader of the Islamic Republic’s disbanded military nuclear program,” according to the AP.

He was the architect of the nuclear program.

Brennan said it “risks lethal retaliation and a new round of regional conflict.” His allies, like John Kerry, authorized Iran to build the bomb.

Brennan added rather treasonously, “Iranian leaders would be wise to wait for the return of responsible American leadership on the global stage and to resist the urge to respond against perceived culprits.”

He went on to say that he didn’t know “whether a foreign government authorized or carried out the murder of Fakhrizadeh,” but that if so, it would be “state-sponsored terrorism” and a “flagrant violation of international law.” For Brennan, this would “encourage more governments” to behave similarly.

And Clown World has another winner!