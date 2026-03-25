President Trump’s 15-Point Plan Sent to Iran to End the War

Earlier today, we noted that President Trump received a very expensive gift from Iran for Americans as a show of good faith. I think the gift was to let everyone but enemy combatants (the US and Israel) to sail safely through the Strait of Hormuz. They also agreed to end the development of nuclear weapons. Israel’s Channel 12 published the Trump Administration’s 15-point plan sent to Iran to end the war:

1. Removal of all sanctions on Iran.

2. US assistance in advancing and developing a civilian nuclear project (electricity generation).

3. Removal of the threat of sanctions being reimposed.

4. Iran’s nuclear programme is frozen under a defined framework.

5. Enriched uranium to remain, but under supervision and agreed limits.

6. Missile programme to be addressed at a later stage, with limits on quantity and range.

7. Use of nuclear programmes restricted to civilian/defensive purposes only.

8. Development of existing nuclear capabilities halted.

9. No further expansion of enrichment capabilities.

10. No production of weapons-grade nuclear material on Iranian soil.

11. All enriched material to be handed over to the IAEA within an agreed timeline.

12. Natanz, Isfahan and Fordow to be taken out of use (destroyed).

13. International monitoring and verification mechanisms enforced.

14. Gradual implementation tied to compliance.

15. Additional regional and security understandings between the parties.