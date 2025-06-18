Real Wages Rise 2% in 5 Months: “No President Has Done That Before”

The US Department of Treasury report showed blue collar workers saw an increaseof 2% in real wages, a most significant increase in decades as opposed to Biden’s negative wages.

The report noted that Trump has been the “only president to record positive growth for blue-collar workers in his first five months” since former GOP President Richard Nixon.

“The only other time it’s been this high was… during President Trump’s first term,” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told the New York Post. “We’ve seen real wages for hourly workers, non-supervisory workers, rise almost 2% in the first five months. … No president has done that before.”

Bessent explained that the rising U.S. blue collar wage growth has been fueled by the GOP president’s “emphasis on manufacturing” and commitment to removing illegal immigrants.

“Biden opened the border, and it was flooded,” said Bessent. “And for working Americans, that’s a disaster because it’s pressure on their wages.”

Trump promised that the BBB will double this success of lowering inflation and increasing wages. The bill has tax relief for everyone, especially blue collar workers with no tax on tips and overtime, especially in manufacturing and construction.

President Trump has reconstituted the best parts of the Republican Party—and it’s for everybody. It’s no longer about the country club anymore. It’s pro-business, but with an eye toward boosting working Americans. That’s the focus. That’s the mission. pic.twitter.com/esXtAXlvKP — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (@SecScottBessent) June 18, 2025

Thanks to @POTUS’s pro-growth, America First policies, real wages for hourly workers are up nearly 2% in the first five months of @realDonaldTrump’s second term — the strongest growth in 60 years. No president has done that before — except President Trump in his first term.… pic.twitter.com/gasjQn33eb — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (@SecScottBessent) June 17, 2025

