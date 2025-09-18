A White Collar Fraud investigation found that Soros converted their tax-exempt charity to political power. There was a pipeline from Soros to Zohran Mamdani, the communist Islamist who appears poised to seize control of the mayor’s office in New York City.

They documented what they called a “manufactured rise” of Mandani from unknown candidate to a successful operation by the Soros organization.

What we’ve discovered since transforms this case from documenting coordination patterns to proving the existence of a sophisticated charitable-to-political syndicate. A December 2024 FEC filing revealed a $2 million transfer from Working Families Organization to Working Families Party PAC—demonstrating that money flowing into Working Families Organization through all documented channels was being redistributed for systematic political coordination rather than independent charitable activities. This validates that the initial investigation captured the operational structure of a calculated syndicate that continues operating rather than correcting compliance failures.

