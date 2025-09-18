Soros Organization Donated $80 Million for Terror

It is possible that we will see a RICO case against the Soros family. President Trump has hinted at it. The administration promised to go after the funders of these radical Marxist and potential terror groups after the Charlie Kirk assassination.

The NGOs use tax dollars to indoctrinate Americans with anti-American Marxism. Thanks to Elon Musk, we discovered how bad it was.

Capital Research Center found that Soros’s Open Society gave $80 million to pro-terror groups. Ryan Mauro writes, “Since 2016, George Soros’s Open Society Foundations (OSF), now run by his son Alexander, has poured over $80 million into groups tied to terrorism or extremist violence. “The evidence is stark,” says author Ryan Mauro. “Open Society has sent millions of dollars into U.S.-based organizations that engage in “direct actions” that the FBI defines as domestic terrorism.”

The Center is a prominent nonpartisan research group and think tank that investigates the NGOs and other money grubbers who use charity to feed tax dollars to special interest groups, many of them unsavory.

The Groups

The Center doesn’t care what party the groups are in; they go after corruption no matter who is behind it.

These terror groups include The Center for Third World Organizing and it’s militant partner, the Ruckus Society, which trains activists to destroy property and start riots. The groups also include the Sunrise Movement which AOC backed, and antifa-tied Stop Cop City. Open Society gave 18 million dollars to the Movement for Black Lives who co-authored a radical guide that glorifies the October 7 massacre. Open society gave $2.3 million to Al Haq, a West Bank potential terror group which appears to have ties to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine. They are regarded as a terrorist group by the US and the EU.

According to CRC, the Soros family funded terror groups, even those sanctioned by Washington. If accurate, the Soros family is funding destructive anti-American groups in real time and in plain sight.

General Flynn wrote on X:

