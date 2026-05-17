President Trump Calls for Jeffries’ Impeachment for Labeling SCOTUS “Illegitimate”

President Donald Trump wants to see Hakeem Jeffries impeached for calling the US Supreme Court illegitimate. He has called for House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries to be impeached after Jeffries labeled the Supreme Court “illegitimate” over a recent voting rights ruling. Constitutional rules make such impeachment impossible, as members of Congress can only be expelled by a two-thirds vote in their chamber.

President Trump likened Jeffries’ comment to the accusations that led to his own impeachments, framing it as a partisan double standard. However, Article I of the Constitution allows for expulsion, not impeachment.

How about expulsion then?

President Trump is referring to Jeffries’ claims that the Supreme Court’s ruling against racist gerrymandering makes the Court illegitimate.