Memory Lane: The Dancing Doctor with Patients Who Came Out of Surgery Worse Than When They Went In

Warning: Don’t have any surgery with doctors who dance during the procedure.

DEI Dermatology?

This story is from 2018, but it continues to this day. A dermatologist who was not a board-certified surgeon performed procedures like liposuction while krumping in a facility that allegedly didn’t have emergency equipment. She was sued by many of her patients.

One patient came out with brain damage due to the lack of proper emergency equipment, while the operating staff danced to the music

The dermatologist in charge liked to have everyone dance during procedures. And she taped them, leaving evidence.

Officer Lew posted this recently:

WOW🚨: A surgeon’s career is over after her patient suffered permanent, debilitating brain damage during an operation. .The doctors were caught twirling while the patient was under…smh, I’m running out of words 🤦🏿‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/IM2d8N9KQP — Officer Lew (@officer_Lew) March 27, 2026

Dr. Windell Davis-Boutte had her Georgia medical license emergency suspended after videos emerged of her singing, rapping, and dancing with a scalpel during procedures on sedated patients.

The Georgia Composite Medical Board called her a threat to public safety due to substandard care in at least 7 cases. Multiple patients sued, alleging infections, disfigurement, and one case of permanent brain damage after a patient stopped breathing post-surgery. She settled many of the lawsuits and agreed to a 2.5-year+ license suspension.

After she lost her license, she worked in another facility that she once owned. That became public in 2024. It’s not clear what she is doing now.

She’s pretty scary.