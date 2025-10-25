“Real” Conservative Mitch Daniels Works with Buttigieg Against Redistricting

Former Indiana Gov. Mitch Daniels (R), the person we were assured was a real conservative, said on Wednesday that his fellow Indiana Republicans should not give in to President Trump’s pressure on red states to redraw their congressional maps to their benefit.

“My home state of Indiana is on the national Republican target list for new lines, as part of the quest to ensure continued control of the House,” Daniels wrote in an op-ed for The Washington Post. “While the outcome sought is one I support, the tactic being employed to get there is not, and I hope earnestly that my state’s leaders will politely decline to participate.”

He is ignoring the redistricting the left has been doing for years, and the fact that we could lose the House.

“’We’ll be punished by the administration if we don’t cooperate,’” Daniels wrote. “That sounds like the reaction to some puffed-up White House apparatchik’s mouthing off, but in any event it’s a bluff that a self-respecting state ought to call.”

“The attempt, which might not even work, would, I’m convinced, come at the expense of public disgust,” he continued. “Hoosiers, like most Americans, place a high value on fairness and react badly to its naked violation.”

“Their duty is to the citizens and the future of our state, not to a national political organization or a temporary occupant of the White House,” he wrote in closing. “And doing the right thing, by the way, really would be its own reward.”

With Republicans like this, we don’t need Democrats. Democrats have been redistricting the GOP out of existence for years, but we aren’t allowed to respond in kind.

Daniels was very helpful to Pete Buttigieg, son of a late communist professor, who himself is calling for ending the electoral college which is an a core and necessary part of the Constitution.