Israel “Eliminates” the Houthi Prime Minister Al-Rahawi

The Israel Defense Forces assassinated the Houthi Prime Minister and several senior officials Thursday during a major attack on Yemen.

The IDF wrote on X:

ELIMINATED: Houthi Prime Minister, Ahmed Al-Rahawi, along with additional senior officials of the Houthi terrorist regime were eliminated during an IDF strike in Sanaa, Yemen.

At the facility struck were senior officials responsible for the use of force, the military buildup of the Houthi terror regime, and the advancement of terror actions against Israel.

The IDF will continue to target all threats against Israeli civilians.

Israeli Defense Forces said it had targeted a Houthi site where officials responsible “for the use of force, the military buildup of the Houthi terror regime, and the advancement of terror actions against Israel. The IDF will continue to target all threats against Israeli civilians.”

The airstrike was conducted by the Israeli Air Force Thursday using intelligence gathered by the IDF.

“The strike was made possible by seizing an intelligence opportunity and completing a rapid operational cycle, which took place within a few hours,” the IDF said.

A Houthi statement confirmed Al-Rahawi’s death.

It was Israel’s second strike against the Houthis in Yemen in a week.

On Sunday, Israel hit Yemen’s capital in response to missiles fired by the Houthis. The attack killed six people and wounded 86 others, according to Reuters, which cited a Houthi Health Ministry spokesperson.

The Houthis are single-handedly destroying shipping in the region.

Additionally, for violating their agreement, the IDF posted on X:

STRUCK: Hezbollah military infrastructure, including underground infrastructure, at a Hezbollah site in the Beaufort Ridge area in southern Lebanon.

This site and the activity within it constitute a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.