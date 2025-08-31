Victor Davis Hanson on Tim Walz, Why Do They Let Him Talk?

Victor Davis Hanson doesn’t know why Democrats let Tim Walz talk. He is emblematic of what is wrong with the Democrat Party. He has no talent, is a chronic liar, he made up his entire CV, lied about his China trip, and his wife it totally unhinged.

She said she rolled down the windows as her husband let Minneapolis burn down so she could smell burning rubber. The daughter tipped off. It’s a dysfunctional family, and he’s just not an empathetic character.

Hanson continued with how outclassed he was during his debate against Vance.