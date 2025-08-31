The Redacted Mental Problems of Robin Westman

NBC News made note of two incidents that occurred at the killer, Robin Westman’s home while he was a teen. The police were called. There were also potentially violent episodes with an older sibling.

A former art teacher remembered his troubled behavior.

Did he get any psychiatric help? None has been reported.

He used all three guns he took with him during that attack, shooting through a stained glass window, at least 116 rounds. He tried to bar the doors but didn’t succeed. He left two children dead, 18 injured: 3 elderly people, the rest children. Seven are now facing tough recoveries with Sophia Forcas still listed in critical condition with devastating injuries and future surgeries.

Westman left a video timed to play when the murders occurred.

He said at one point:

During the video, the person [believed to be Westman] filming sings the word “tomorrow” and says, “I’m sorry to my family… that’s the only people I’m sorry to.” Also, “I regret everything. I didn’t ask for life. You didn’t ask for death.”

The video also shows a letter written to the person’s family, apologizing for what the shooting will mean for them, expressing love for them, and saying to change their name and “move on.”

At one point, the person holds up a smaller firearm from the cache and says, “This one is for me. In case I need it.”

Somehow, police can’t figure out the motive. When people are as mentally ill as Westman, the motives are twisted, but mental illness and lack of proper intervention at the cause. However, he planned it and even left a horrendous video; he was evil.

Most of the details are hidden per NBC News.

More than seven years before Robin Westman opened fire on a Catholic school as Mass was underway, killing two children and injuring 17 more worshippers, police were called to a townhouse in the Twin Cities suburb where she [he] lived with her mother.

The heavily redacted police report NBC News obtained from the police department in Eagan, Minnesota, is dated Jan. 26, 2018, and it includes a two-word description explaining why an officer was dispatched to that address: mental health.

It also includes a brief synopsis that reads “assisted Mendota Heights with a check welfare of a juvenile.” Mendota Heights is another Twin Cities suburb.

Two years before:

Two years before the mental health call, police responded to a report of a “criminal offense” at the residence, according to a police report. But beyond noting that the case was closed, the report blacks out all the details describing the event.

Authorities had no information about Robert-Robin’s mental health issues and he amassed a slew of guns. As a result, he, not she, “lawfully purchase these weapons.”

Westman’s classmates described her/him as strange with a dark sense of humor, who never said anything about guns or school shootings.

7th Grade, a year of transitioning to adulthood:

Westman said in the journal that she [he] began pondering mass murder in the seventh grade. In particular, she [he] was fixated on the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Connecticut in 2012.

She [he] writes that she has a history of making threats about violence. In another part of the journal, she [he]writes about how easy it would be to buy a gun and mentions that she [hd] has dropped warning signs to people, asking for help.

Do we have to be so polite with a child killer to pretend he was a woman?

One student who was an acquaintance who said Westmn was strange with a dark sense of humor, but no one ever worried about him becoming violent.

The suspect had a “deranged obsession with previous mass shooters,” police said.

The parents divorced in 2013:

Police were called to that residence at least four times from 2003 to 2016, including once for a welfare check for an adult female, a sibling, who was threatening suicide in 2014. Also in 2014, police responded to a report of vandalism at the home. Officers saw several offensive words and pictures written on windows of the garage and the father’s car.

Another call in 2010 related to a “juvenile problem” with a 17-year-old daughter who was “out of control.” But nothing in the records indicates that those incidents involved the shooter.

When the shooter was living in Eagan, she was still using her birth name. She did not become Robin M. Westman until age 17.

Who is this daughter? In 2014, he was roughly 13. Who and where is the daughter of adult female, a sibling? One report said there were siblings in the plural.

He decided to become a girl at age 17. His mother signed off and his father seemed to approve.

There were so many Red Flags. The transgender issue should have been one of them. It is a mental illness.

Westman gives the appearance of a psychopath. Westman’s Manifesto:

Westman never should have had guns. Did his parents know he had guns? There were red flags everywhere. He wasn’t living at home, having a lover who recently ditched him, and couch hopping at friend’s homes.

More Red Flags

His art teacher in prep school: Westman was “a kid who needed help.”

“She [he] was definitely odd, was really into furries and odd artwork and said some odd things, but wasn’t violent towards others to my knowledge,” Reely wrote. “Being odd isn’t a red flag — I was an odd kid myself and have always had a heart for the odd kids.”

Reely said Westman did not fit in at the school, “as one might imagine would happen to a queer kid in a conservative environment,” and that she [he] “intentionally made a point to build a relationship,” with her.

The teacher noticed evidence of self-harm on the student’s arm and reported it.

“Self harm is either a cry for help, an indication of self hate, or both. But it’s always sign something is wrong,” Reely wrote in a Facebook post on Thursday.

Reportedly, he was on transition drugs, including SSRIs which are believed to cause violent urges and suicidal ideation.

The Mother Is Missing

His mother, Mary Grace Westman is still missing. She has a home in Florida, but did not answer the door or wasn’t home when police came knocking. The police can’t locate her.

Ryan Garry, an attorney for Mary Grace Westman, told NBC News he did not have a comment at this time.

And police are reviewing the online videos, in which the shooter scrawled racial slurs, a homophobic slur, antisemitic messages, a call for President Donald Trump’s death and references to the Holocaust and the Catholic Church.

In addition, the video showed the suspect flipping through the pages of a journal written in English but using the Cyrillic alphabet. At times uttering “koshmar,” which is the Russian word for “nightmare,” the shooter discusses the mechanics of mass school shootings and suicide.

Robin ( Robert ) Westman wasn’t just a transgender individual who hated Trump and Christians, he was also openly racist, making offensive comments about Black and Hispanic Americans in this video pic.twitter.com/9jPZc6vTmI — TREND JUNKIE (@TRENDJUNKIE__) August 27, 2025

The Plague of Corrupt Media

Then we have fools driving the madness of non-exitent gender transitioning, once recognized for what it is, mental illness. Democrats have since militarized them against their political enemies.