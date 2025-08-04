Winters Report on CCP Attempts at Infiltration Into the Feds

Investigative reporter Natalie Winters posted several papers on X advising the Fed which included work by Maoists. The data is after the video below in which she explains the CCP infiltration into the Feds.

Natalie Winters Report

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has been conducting a decade-long campaign to infiltrate the U.S. Federal Reserve, involving coercion, data theft, and compromising the U.S. financial system.

In 2019, a Federal Reserve employee was detained four times by Chinese authorities in Shanghai, threatened with harm to his family, and forced to provide sensitive U.S. economic data, with Chinese agents accessing his Fed laptop, phones, and contact lists.

A Federal Reserve employee, who attempted to transfer large U.S. data sets to Chinese institutions, was found to have joined the Thousand Talents Program, China’s premier foreign recruitment tool for stealing scientific and economic research, without disclosing this affiliation while continuing to work at the Fed.

A 2022 Senate investigation identified a group of 13 Federal Reserve employees across eight regional banks, referred to as the “P-Network,” who showed serious red flags indicating ties to the Chinese government, including connections with Thousand Talents Program members.

Research papers co-authored by Fed employees, such as John Rogers with individuals from CCP-run institutions like Fudan University, and papers like “Reserve Requirements and Optimal Chinese Stabilization Policy” from the San Francisco Fed, suggest infiltration through academic partnerships, facilitated by programs like the Thousand Talents Program.

he CCP’s efforts, including through the Thousand Talents Program, constitute economic espionage, using academic institutions and think tanks to access sensitive Fed data and influence its economic projections and policies.

Fed Research Papers

A paper presented as part of the Fed's 2020 Finance and Economics Discussion Series was co-authored by John Rogers and Wenbin Wu. Rogers was ultimately indicated for spying on behalf of China.

Another paper advising the San Francisco Fed included researchers from Shanghai Jiao Tong University. This CCP university was flagged by the Senate for espionage against the US.

The St. Louis Fed also hosted a conference on debt at their HQ, inviting a researcher working on behalf of the CCP-run Fudan University. Fudan has a track record of trying to steal data from the Fed.