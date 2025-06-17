Patel MOAB: China Mass-Produced Fake IDs to Stuff 2020 Ballot Box for Biden—FBI Buried It

FBI Director Kash Patel has turned over to Congress an intelligence report raising concerns that the Chinese Communist Party mass-produced fake U.S. driver’s licenses to carry out the overthrow of the United States government during the 2020 presidential election using fake mail-in ballots for Joe Biden.

The FBI has located documents which detail alarming allegations related to the 2020 U.S. election, including allegations of interference by the CCP. I have immediately declassified the material and turned the documents over to the Chairman Grassley for further review.

Sidney Powell said at the time, “We know that there were hundreds of thousands of fraudulent ballots imported into the country from China. We have video coming across the border from Mexico. Additionally, ballots were shipped from New York to Pennsylvania. Counterfeit ballots were stashed in certain states and shipped wherever they were needed to ‘backfill’. “You’d have to be a damn fool—and abjectly stupid—not to see what happened here.”

FBI Director Patel linked to Just the News:

“Thanks to the oversight work and partnership of Chairman Grassley, the FBI continues to provide unprecedented transparency at the people’s Bureau,” Patel told Just the News in a statement. “To that end, we have located documents Chairman Grassley requested, which detail alarming allegations related to the 2020 U.S. election.

“Specifically, these include allegations of plans from the CCP to manufacture fake driver’s licenses and ship them into the United States for the purpose of facilitating fraudulent mail-in ballots – allegations which, while substantiated, were abruptly recalled and never disclosed to the public,” Patel also said.

Allegedly,then-FBI director Christopher Wray hid the reports and lied to congress.

