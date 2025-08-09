Trump’s Amazing Peace Deal in the Caucasus

In a surprise diplomatic maneuver, thanks to President Donald Trump, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met on July 10 for direct one-on-one talks in Abu Dhabi, amid growing concerns over stalled peace negotiations between the two South Caucasus rivals. They have been rivals for hundreds of years.

They signed an agreement aimed at ending decades of conflict as they were hosted by President Donald Trump at the White House on Friday.

The Story

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan shook hands after the US president described the event as “historic”.

On Friday, Trump said Armenia and Azerbaijan had promised to stop all fighting “forever” as well as open up travel, business and diplomatic relations.

The White House said that, as part of the deal, the US will also help build a major transit corridor that will be named the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity.

The route will connect Azerbaijan and its autonomous Nakhchivan exclave, which are separated by Armenian territory. In the past, Aliyev has demanded that Armenia give his country a railroad corridor to Nakhichevan.

Armenia wanted to have control of the road and the Azerbaijani leader has in the past threatened to take the corridor by force. The issue has halted and stalled previous peace negotiations.

Both leaders praised Trump and his team throughout the meeting: “President Trump, in six months, did a miracle,” Aliyev said.

Trump said he had also signed a bilateral agreement with both countries to expand energy and technology trade.

In Alaska…

Next Friday, President Trump will meet with President Putin. Cleverly, Trump is holding it on US soil in Alaska. Russia relinquished Alaska all those years ago.

Alaska is a source of tremndous energy for the United States.

Perhaps they can come to an agreement. Ukraine will have to give up land to make it work. Russia wants the Russian speaking Donbas and plans to keep Crimea.

Meanwhile, President Trump has arranged a peace deal between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. They both say President Trump should get the Nobel Peace Prize. Israel and Pakistan have made the same recommendation.