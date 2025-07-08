SCOTUS: Trump Can Fire Large Numbers of the Fed Workforce

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court allowed the Trump administration to implement large-scale cuts to the federal workforce, lifting a lower court’s stay on the President’s executive order.

Im a 6-3 decision, the justices granted the emergency request filled by the White House last week, allowing Executive Order 14210 to take effect while legal challenges play out.

The administration wants to “streamline government and eliminate waste.” Groups, including nonprofits and labor unions claim the administration is bypassing Congress to dismantle major parts of the federal government.

The Court only ruled on the executive order, not the legality of specific agency cuts.

“Because the Government is likely to succeed on its argument that the Executive Order and Memorandum are lawful—and because the other factors bearing on whether to grant a stay are satisfied—we grant the application,” the Court wrote. “We express no view on the legality of any Agency RIF and Reorganization Plan produced or approved pursuant to the Executive Order and Memorandum. The District Court enjoined further implementation or approval of the plans based on its view about the illegality of the Executive Order and Memorandum, not on any assessment of the plans themselves. Those plans are not before this Court.”