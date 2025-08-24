It Is Time to Ban The Muslim Brotherhood

“We have to recognize that if Arab Muslim nations like Jordan have designated the Muslim Brotherhood as a terror organization, it may be high time for us to do so as well,” Sebastian Gorka said.

Many see the Muslim Brotherhood as not only a terrorist organization, but as the ideological mother of all the main terrorist groups: Al-Qaeda, ISIS, Hamas, Boko Haram, Al-Shabab, and the list goes on.

Last time President Trump considered it, his employees killed it, but this time, it might go through. However Islamic groups will fight it. The terror-tied Islamic groups in the US are under The Muslim Brotherhood banner.

We could get rid of them at once, but it won’t be easy.

The Brotherhood was founded in Egypt in 1928 to reject colonialism and Western values. It has inspired many anti-Western terrorist movements for nearly a century. It is global and hate-filled.

Some offshoots are decent and are just safe spaces for Muslims. Most aren’t. There are pushes in both houses of Congress to declare the Brotherhood a foreign terror group. Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the UAE, Bahrain have declared the Brotherhood an illegal terrorist organization.

Bush thought of doing it, but the fact that some groups are not terrorists made it difficult. Obama had no interest in taking it on. Hillary Clinton pushed for the Brotherhood to take over nations like Libya and to become a force in the USA. Biden ignored it.

Trump has three options in addressing it. He can do it with an executive order. He could issue a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) designation through the State Department, adding the Brotherhood to the US list of FTOs. Trump could work through the Treasury Department to issue Specially Designation Global Terrorist (SDGT) targeted sanctions on individual Muslim Brotherhood branches as evidence is accumulated against them.

Treasury should be involved in any case.

Sanctions were used in the past, but didn’t work.