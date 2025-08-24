MTG Fell for the Gazan Ploy Tied to Hamas

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) on Tuesday tore into the State Department for halting visitor visas for people from Gaza.

“We need to be the America that allows war torn children to come here for life-saving surgeries and the America that never releases a foreign child sex predator that our great LEO’s caught,” Greene wrote in a post on X, referring to Tom Artiom Alexandrovich, an official in Israel’s National Cyber Directorate who was arrested Monday in connection to a Las Vegas child sex trafficking sting.

“Would it be antisemitic to drag [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu’s Cyber Executive Director back and prosecute this pos to the full extent of the law and at the same time let Palestinian kids who had their limbs and bodies blown apart receive surgeries in America?” she added.

No one from Gaza should be coming to the United States. They are dangerous, and hate the USA. There are many other nations they could go to.

That Gazan ploy was an obvious scam. It was perpetrated by a Hamas-tied organization HealGaza. It is an affiliate of the US-labeled terrorist organization, The Holy Land Foundation.

Among the groups halted from obtaining U.S. visas last Saturday were those seeking temporary medical-humanitarian visas for children.

Not one of these children was in need of US medical care on an emergency basis. They were already cared for. MTG’s response to it is almost inexplicable except for the fact that she is anti-Israel.