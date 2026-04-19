MTG Denies Starting a Butler Conspiracy Online

Marjorie Taylor Greene is back to her QAnon days of starting conspiracy theories while claiming she isn’t. One of my favorite fake stories from MTG, as she is called, was the Jewish lasers from space. She likes attention, and is a serious disapointment.

In an X post, Greene responded to the original post, questioning why Trump “of all people” was not “leading the charge” to find out the truth about shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks. On July 13, 2024, Trump was shot by a “bullet that pierced the upper part” of his right ear, after Crooks opened fire from the rooftop of a nearby building.

“Extremely important post worth the read and consideration,” Greene wrote. “Corey Comperatore’s family deserves to know the truth about Matthew Crooks and what happened in Butler on July 13, 2024.”

“President Trump, of all people, should be leading the charge,” Greene added. “Why isn’t he? That’s the question.”

Extremely important post worth the read and consideration.

Corey Comperatore’s family deserves to know the truth about Matthew Crooks and what happened in Butler on July 13, 2024.

President Trump, of all people, should be leading the charge.

Why isn’t he?

That’s the question. https://t.co/kTpoRHYsYZ — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) April 18, 2026

The post she shared fwas rom National Delegate Trisha Hope who was speaking conspiratorially:

Following the inauguration, I found it odd that Trump wasn’t going aggressively after those who allowed this to happen. He seemed to behave like it was no big deal.

His Secret Service detail failed him massively, allowed him to be shot, and they allowed that perfectly timed photo op to take place.

Instead of his SS detail being terminated as they should have been, Trump made the gentleman in the white shirt the HEAD of the Secret Service on January 22, 2025. Instead of losing his job, Sean Curran was given a massive promotion.

Now, I want you to look critically at this photo. They allowed President Trump to stand up, exposing multiple potential kill shots, as the flag is gently lowered. Interesting that the other SS agents lower their heads as the perfectly time ICONIC photo is taken. Honestly, it couldn’t have been scripted better if were to have been done in a studio.

MTG says she isn’t starting a conspiracy, but she clearly is. Recently, she called for the 25th Amendment on President Trump.

I am so tired of hearing from ex-Republican Trump supporters who seek vengeance.

I’m not calling the Butler assassination a hoax.

But there are a lot of questions that deserve public answers.

I’m asking why won’t Trump release the information about Matthew Crooks?

Did he actually act alone? If not, who is behind him and who helped him?

Why the cover up?? — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) April 19, 2026

This is the former MTG: