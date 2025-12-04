Zohran’s Legal Advisor Says You Can’t Stop Them Now

Zohran Mamdani’s Islamist Communist Legal Affairs advisor, Afaf Nasher is a white-hating power mongering propagandist. She claims Islamists have so much power now, no one can do a thing about it. No sooner did she say that when she attested to victimhood due to Islamophobia. She comes to us via CAIR, which should be designated a terrorist organization.

Stu Smith Writes:

Afaf Nasher, Executive Director of CAIR-NY and a member of Zohran Mamdani’s Committee on Legal Affairs, boasts that “over 250 approximately Muslims actually ran for some sort of office, and almost 50% of them actually gained those offices.” She tells the audience that “even though we only have a few on the federal level, that’s bound to change as well,” and warns that “once that jar is opened, you’re not going to be able to seal it back.”

In the next breath, Nasher insists that “Islamophobia and the stereotypes that feed Islamophobia are found… from the hallways of power in Congress all the way to the hallways of our classrooms. They’re found in our streets; they’re found in our places of work; they’re found at our dinner tables, and they’re found in systemic policies” shaping our social and political life.

They Can’t Seal the Jar Back

So the same country where Muslim candidates are winning so often that “you’re not going to be able to seal [the jar] back” is simultaneously portrayed as Islamophobic at every level of existence, from Congress to family dinner? Huh, wonder how that works.

Then she rewrites American slavery as a story of stolen Muslim identity. Nasher claims that “the overwhelming majority” of early African Americans, “70 to 80%, had Islamic roots,” that “their identity and their faith was stripped away from them,” and that “a lot have come back to that identity,” ending with the claim that “30% of the Muslim population, at least here, is African American.”

There is no acknowledgement of the Arab and Muslim slave systems that helped capture and sell African Muslims long before they ever encountered “Western Islamophobia.”

Nasher doesn’t sound like a legal expert here. She sounds like a propagandist, talking up Muslim political power while insisting they’re still too persecuted to face any real criticism. Yet, this is the person Mamdani wants helping shape “Legal Affairs.”