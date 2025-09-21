Jacob Young’s Catch of the Year for the Nationals



Washington Nationals outfielder Jacob Young had a pair of remarkable defensive highlights during the Nats’ 3-2 win against the New York Mets on Sept. 21.

It was a Mets’ loss that brought the Reds to within 1/2 game in the National League wild-card standings.

Young robbed Brett Baty in the bottom of the 5th inning by somehow catching a ball that had popped out of his glove at the wall by kicking it to himself with his foot.

JACOB YOUNG OH MY GOODNESS! pic.twitter.com/bHaSqV0d29 — MLB (@MLB) September 21, 2025

And Young robbed pinch-hitter Francisco Alvarez in the bottom of the 9th.