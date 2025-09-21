UK, Canada, Australia, France Recognize Palestine as a State

“It will not happen. A Palestinian state will not be established west of the Jordan River,” Netanyahu said.

The UK, Canada and Australia announced on Sunday that they recognized Palestine as a state. They are under pressure from Islamic states.

They deny they are rewarding the Hamas terrorists who slaughtered 1200 young people on October 7th out of pure hatred. Hamas would not give up the hostages, about 250 in all, and they say they plan to use the few that are still left alive as human shields.

The three nations did it the day before Rosh Hashanah, which seems symbolic.

The Palestinian statehood idea came from Yasser Arafat, a terrorist who made sure that this fight would continue endlessly through the last century and this.

France plans to do the same thing at the UN General Assembly meeting in New York this week.

UK Prime Minister Starmer still thinks a two-state solution is reasonable. They already have their two-state solution. It didn’t work. Gaza was the opportunity and they used it to lob missiles into Israel on a nearly daily basis. They say that they are building “a safe and secure Israel” alongside A Palestinian state.

Margaret Brennan interviewed President Macron. The French economy is in bad shape and the Ukraine war has taken its toll, along with their extreme climate restrictions. President Trump has added tariffs and is now demanding the EU stop buying Russian energy products. Up until now, the EU has demanded the US do more for Ukraine and has pushed for the US to enter the war.

Other countries on the brink of recognition include Belgium, Portugal, Luxembourg and New Zealand, which are likely to act either immediately before or at the U.N. special conference on a two-state solution in New York on Monday.

Spain, Norway and Ireland recognized a state of Palestine last year.

Israel is now more reliant on the US. They’ve become very isolated.

Israel needs to end this war as soon as possible.

This is the plan according to Macron:

So we will announce the recognition, but which is the beginning of a political process and a peace and security plan for everybody. So right after this- this recognition, we have a first phase, which is, I would say, the emergency phase, ceasefire, release of all hostages..and third, restoring the humanitarian roads and the stabilization of Gaza. We have a second package, which is the day after we will revert on that how to organize Gaza in terms of governance, security and reconstruction. And third package, the perspective of the two states. But recognizing the Palestinian state today is the only way to provide a political solution to a situation which has to stop.

Watch or read the transcript here: