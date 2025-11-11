James Carville Predicted a Democrat Takeover of the Supreme Court

We need to get some safeguards in place if possible.

James Carville: “But I want to talk to just Chief Justice Roberts Justice Alito justice, Barrett, Justice Kavanaugh, Justice Gorsh Gorsuch. I might be forgetting one. I tell you what’s going to happen.

“A Democrat is going to be elected in 2028 you know that? I know that it’s gonna be a Democratic House. Gonna be a Democratic senate, the Democratic president is gonna announce a special transition Advisory Committee on the reform of the Supreme Court that we could have our third branch of government has lost the faith and trust of American people, and his president would argue to do everything along. He’s gonna appoint a blue ribbon, maybe Judge …, Getting the dean of the, you know, just the usual fucking suspects, all right? And they’re going to recommend that the number of Supreme Court justices go from nine to 13.

“That’s gonna happen. People. That’s going to happen to you. They’re going to win. They’re going to do some blue ribbon panel of distinguished jurists, and they are going to recommend 13 and a Democratic Senate and House, they’re going to pass it, and the Democratic president is going to sign it, because they have to do an intervention so we can have a Supreme Court that the American people trust to get so just keep that in the bag of your mind, and I would bet a lot of money that that’s what’s going to happen.”

The excuse to take over the Court is to bring trust to the Court, but only to the progressives. The rest of the country won’t be able to trust them. The plan is to turn the Supreme Court into a partisan arm of the Democrat Party.

When they tell you who they are, believe them… https://t.co/G7eJTBHeO0 — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) November 10, 2025

We need to get the agenda moving, and one way to do that is to end the filibuster now.