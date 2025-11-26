Mike McFaul Laments the Loss of USAID & Radio Free Outlets

After hearing of all the corruption tied to USAID, and Radio Free propaganda outlets, Michael McFaul, often criticized as a deep state warmonger, laments their demise. What does that finally tell us about McFaul?

He’s also promoting endless war in Ukraine as an entire generation of young men die for a war that cannot be won, acting as proxies for the US. Mitch McConnell boasted that Ukrainians were fighting Russia and not US soldiers. It was allegedly okay because Ukrainians wanted to fight for their country after being invaded. A brain damaged Joe Biden promised we would be with them to the end.

We’ve known about him for some time.

