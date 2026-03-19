James O’Keefe Tapes Voter Fraud in LA’s Skid Row

Partisans are committing felonies in California, and James O’Keefe has them on tape. He went undercover as a homeless person on Skid Row in Los Angeles and was able to get video of signature gatherers paying people to sign petitions and register to vote. It’s felonious behavior, and he saw it happen dozens of times.

This is an exposé in several parts:

The petitioner, Brenda Brown, hands cash money to the homeless person, not only for signing the California ballot initiative, but also as payment for them to register to vote…

That is a federal felony. And it didn’t just happen once. It happened over and over and over again. We personally witnessed and covertly filmed this happening at least 28 times over the span of our investigation, and that is just in Los Angeles.

Many of the homeless have zero understanding of what it is that they’re actually signing…

The petitioners instruct the homeless to enter made-up addresses like Pinocchio Lane. And all of this is occurring just outside the front doors of shelters and NGOs such as Wine Guard Center, which have received hundreds of millions of dollars in government money…

And an employee of the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority records not the fraud, but the people exposing it…

The Department of Justice has been sent these tapes of election fraud cash exchange for voter registration happening in broad daylight. And we have informed the Department of Justice there are more tapes coming. There will be a new tape dropping every day until someone is arrested or indicted.

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