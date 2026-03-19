Victor Davis Hanson Points to a Message Trump Is Sending JD Vance

Victor Davis Hanson says President Trump is sending JD Vance a message to separate from people he sees as extreme, such as Tucker Carlson. However, Tucker’s son works for JD Vance, and Tucker and the Magas helped him get ahead. Hanson bases his opinion of Trump’s messaging via his body language.
He noted that Trump will compliment Vance but then turn around and lavish effusive praise on Marco Rubio.
Trump might be sending signals, but he’s putting Vance in an impossible situation.
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Victor Davis Hanson is one of the sharpest readers of Trump’s body language and rhetoric in the country. And what he’s seeing right now is a subtle but unmistakable signal.
Trump has started pulling back on the… pic.twitter.com/AtgbRkLkKJ
— M.A. Rothman (@MichaelARothman) March 18, 2026
“Trump might be sending signals, but he’s putting Vance in an impossible situation.”
I have often wondered what damage Mike Pence did to Trump’s ability to trust a vice-president. I hope the editor’s evaluation turns out not to be the case. We need an open truth-telling VP.