James Woods: “Commie Parasite Supports Narco Terrorist Maduro”

Zohran Mamdani claims that President Trump violated federal and international law, but he’s wrong. The real problem for Zohran is that Nicolas Maduro is Zohran’s doppelganger.

The US does not recognize Dictator Maduro as the head of state. He is simply the head of a criminal enterprise. He is the head of the Cartel de Los Soles.

The US operation in Venezuela sued the military to protect law enforcement. The Cartel of the Sun is a terrorist narcotics organization that has taken over Venezuela. Stopping them is a good thing.

The Democrat Left is in mourning today, but Venezuelans in Florida are rejoicing that their country is hopefully now free. Maria Corina Machado is celebrating.

Zohran’s organization, the Democrat Socialists of America, has a history of supporting Nicolas Maduro.

Exiled Venezuelans are celebrating. How can we not be happy for Venezuelans?

And what is Maduro guilty of?….funny how these bassads ignore facts.

