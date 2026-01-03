James Woods: “Commie Parasite Supports Narco Terrorist Maduro”

Zohran Mamdani claims that President Trump violated federal and international law, but he’s wrong. The real problem for Zohran is that Nicolas Maduro is Zohran’s doppelganger.

The US does not recognize Dictator Maduro as the head of state. He is simply the head of a criminal enterprise. He is the head of the Cartel de Los Soles.

The US operation in Venezuela sued the military to protect law enforcement. The Cartel of the Sun is a terrorist narcotics organization that has taken over Venezuela. Stopping them is a good thing.

Of course this commie parasite supports narco terrorist Maduro. No surprise here. pic.twitter.com/4xCxvlsmo6 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) January 3, 2026

The Democrat Left is in mourning today, but Venezuelans in Florida are rejoicing that their country is hopefully now free. Maria Corina Machado is celebrating.

Venezolanos, llegó la hora de la libertad. pic.twitter.com/ehy20V1xm9 — María Corina Machado (@MariaCorinaYA) January 3, 2026

Zohran’s organization, the Democrat Socialists of America, has a history of supporting Nicolas Maduro.

Congresswoman @AOC says "I endorse DSA candidates, I take risks." This is the DSA (Democratic Socialists of America) meeting with Venezuelan socialist dictator Nicolas Maduro, the same one who just stole an election, imprisoned 2,300 people & expelled 8 million refugees. pic.twitter.com/n13xiYNrYj — Daniel Di Martino 🇺🇸🇻🇪 (@DanielDiMartino) September 1, 2024

Exiled Venezuelans are celebrating. How can we not be happy for Venezuelans?

🇻🇪Venezuelans in Doral, Florida celebrate the end of Maduro. “We love everybody because you America have loved us so much. Thank you America.” Maduro has been captured and indicted in New York on narcoterrorism and weapons charges. pic.twitter.com/I0KjkC7jov — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) January 3, 2026

NEW: Venezuelans in Doral, Florida, break down in tears, celebrate at a gas station after the U.S. military captured Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro. President Trump says Maduro and his wife were captured and flown out of the country. “This is beyond comparison. Thank you,… pic.twitter.com/bP3q7rfcFl — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 3, 2026

If you didn’t think it was possible for Florida to become a safer Republican state, you were wrong. The 350k Venezuelans in Florida will party in the streets today. pic.twitter.com/SYdsvpnjIr — Jayne Zirkle (@JayneZirkle) January 3, 2026

The celebration is underway in Doral, Florida where a large Venezuelan population resides. Flags wave, car horns blast, hugs and tears of joy, and loads of happy people are gathering to celebrate the fall of the Maduro regime. One man tells @BorderHawkNews that he is grateful to… pic.twitter.com/W1FS8SW5vV — Wid Lyman (@Wid_Lyman) January 3, 2026