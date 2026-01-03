Democrat Wife-Beating Hero Abrego Garcia Will Remain Free

Far-left U.S. District Court judge Paula Xinis ruled Monday, preventing federal immigration enforcement authorities from taking Kilmar Abrego Garcia back into custody.

The judge called this an “irregular and extraordinary situation” during Monday’s hour-long hearing.

An attorney representing Abrego Garcia spoke following the hearing.

“We’re very much not out of the woods yet, right? I mean, the government, to me at least, it’s clear that the government is willing to do whatever it takes, sort of give any legal justification, any factual justice justification whatsoever, to put this man back into a detention center. And we all see that there’s no reason for that,” said Simon Sandoval-Moshenberg, one of Abrego Garcia’s attorneys.

Judge Xinis also said heading into this hearing, the government did not provide any specific information about its plans to continue deportation or removal proceedings for Abrego Garcia. Without a plan, she says the government cannot continue to hold him, even after an immigration judge issued an order of removal following his release more than a week ago.

He’s here illegally, two immigration judges said he was MS-13, and he is indicted as a human trafficker.

The administration screwed up and sent him to the one place he couldn’t be deported while he was deportable. Then they tried to deport him to a number of other places, but didn’t have a deportation order because one of the immigration judges never issued one.

In the trafficking trial, far-left judges question the prosecution’s motives.

U.S. District Judge Waverly Crenshaw said court records raise questions about whether the DOJ’s decision to prosecute Abrego Garcia “was tainted by improper motivation” following his successful deportation challenge.

Abrego Garcia has pleaded not guilty to federal human smuggling charges in Tennessee, arguing the case is a vindictive response by the Trump administration spurred by embarrassment over his wrongful deportation.

Crenshaw ordered the disclosure of internal government documents after finding some evidence the prosecution may have been retaliatory. The order, made public Tuesday, suggests the decision to indict Abrego Garcia involved high-level DOJ officials rather than a single local prosecutor.

Abrego is credibly accused and was indicted. However, doing it now with a far-left judge looks vindictive, and it is only to save face.

However, Abrego is here illegally, and eventually he will be gone, but our justice system is a mess.

Meanwhile, Abrego is all over TikTok singing and crowing while the administration is gagged. It’s only temporary, so don’t let it raise your blood pressure.