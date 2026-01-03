Pinko Democrats Flood Times Sq. Calling for Revolution on Behalf of Maduro

Communists flood Times Square, calling for “revolution” and demanding Maduro’s release. The blue-haired, nose-ring people are backing Maduro after President Trump ended his reign of terror.

They’ll support any dictator and chant any slogan, partly to oppose Trump, but mostly to promote the communist cause they clearly won’t like if implemented.

They are the useful idiots.

They are calling for the violent overthrow of capitalism, the foundation of our government. And so begins the reign of communist Islamist Democrat Zohran Mamdani.

Many of the Democrat communists protesting in New York City are foreigners. Where are the ICE trucks?

🫧NYC Communists flood Times Square to defend to dictator Nicolás Maduro. Just when you thought you’d seen it all… Radical members of the Party for Socialism and Liberation — an openly revolutionary Marxist party that calls for violent overthrow of capitalism are out in force… pic.twitter.com/zjt6LCVppH — Tosca Austen (@ToscaAusten) January 3, 2026

“France has the same problem because we are watching a Western communist movement taking us all over.

President Emmanuel Macron Is Happy About It, Even If They Aren’t.

“The Venezuelan people are today rid of the dictatorship of Nicolás Maduro and can only rejoice at this.

“By seizing power and trampling on fundamental freedoms, Nicolás Maduro has dealt a grave blow to the dignity of his own people.

“The transition to come must be peaceful, democratic, and respectful of the will of the Venezuelan people. We hope that President Edmundo González Urrutia, elected in 2024, will be able to ensure this transition as quickly as possible.

“I am currently meeting with our regional partners.

“France is fully mobilized and vigilant, particularly to ensure the safety of its nationals during these hours of uncertainty.”

This is a good thing.

Antifa has ties to communist nations like Venezuela.

Reminder that many of the anti-fascist groups that have been attempting a color revolution here in the United States have strong ties to Venezuela. They served as election monitors (which is invite-only by Maduro) and met with Maduro’s officials. Whenever you see someone cry… pic.twitter.com/uINlxKCm3G — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) January 3, 2026

Opal Tometi, one of the three founders of Black Lives Matter, was closely tied to Nicolas Maduro. She was also one of the election observers during at least one of the fraudulent elections.