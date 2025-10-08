James Woods on Comey Case: This Will Be a Complete Dog and Pony Show

James Comey didn’t have to do the perp walk and slid in through the courthouse garage. There is no mugshot, and CNN wasn’t there to film him sneaking in. There were no shackles and he didn’t have to sit in a cell for hours. Comey didn’t have his house raided and the charges are minimal. The charges are lying to Congress and obstructing a congressional proceeding.

Comey pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to charges he lied to Congress. His lawyer said he would move to quickly dismiss the case, calling it a “vindictive” and “selective” prosecution.

The case is clear cut. He committed perjury, but he is getting positive press as the media runs to his aide. His judge is a Biden appointee. His jury, if the case gets that far, will be 12 Alexandria liberals.

The NY Times article was mostly dedicated to claiming the entire case came about because President Trump pressured Pam Bondi into charging someone with something.

CNN made it about President Trump’s feelings about Comey. The outlet claimed Trump’s relationship with Comey fell apart when he became the messenger with the dossier. It was a poor Jim article claiming “his every action was weaponized by partisans from both sides.”

Charging Comey with these more minor charges when he is guilty of so much more makes it look like they had to struggle to find something to charge him with. Some say RICO charges are coming.

It’s more likely that James Woods is correct and we’re in for a typical dog and pony show.