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Home Home The White House Pauses the Movement of Ships Through Hormuz

The White House Pauses the Movement of Ships Through Hormuz

By
M Dowling
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Secretary Rubio said the offensive phase of the war is over. President Trump said he will pause the blockade at the request of Pakistan as they progress toward a final agreement with Iran.

“Project Freedom (The Movement of Ships through the Strait of Hormuz) will be paused for a short period of time to see whether or not the Agreement can be finalized and signed,” Trump wrote in his post.

Senior U.S. officials to Channel 12 News: “If the president concludes that negotiations have reached a dead end, he will not hesitate to launch a short and lethal operation against Iran.”

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