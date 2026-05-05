The White House Pauses the Movement of Ships Through Hormuz

Secretary Rubio said the offensive phase of the war is over. President Trump said he will pause the blockade at the request of Pakistan as they progress toward a final agreement with Iran.

“Project Freedom (The Movement of Ships through the Strait of Hormuz) will be paused for a short period of time to see whether or not the Agreement can be finalized and signed,” Trump wrote in his post.

“We have mutually agreed that, while the Blockade will remain in full force and effect, Project Freedom (The Movement of Ships through the Strait of Hormuz) will be paused for a short period of time to see whether or not the Agreement can be finalized and signed…” – President… pic.twitter.com/R9SlC4w68g — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 5, 2026

Senior U.S. officials to Channel 12 News: “If the president concludes that negotiations have reached a dead end, he will not hesitate to launch a short and lethal operation against Iran.”