James Woods: “This Is Now Wanton Cruelty”

We keep hearing that Joe cannot be replaced unless he resigns. That’s ridiculous. There is the 25th Amendment, or they could threaten his crooked family. They know he has to go, and it’s time to do it. Kamala is a disaster, but she is what the Democrats gave us.

Adam Corolla said to get Joe to go, just tell him he’s in his second term already. They can also do what I said the other day: put his resignation on his teleprompter and tell him to read it.

Tom Fitton said Biden will resign on Monday. Donald Trump also said he is resigning.

Pollster Nate Silver, the founder of ABC’s FiveThirtyEight, called for President Biden to withdraw from the 2024 White House race after making “incoherent comments” during his debate. He’s just one of the growing number of voices calling for Biden to resign.

The Atlantic called for him to resign, and donors want him to resign. Rep. Lloyd Doggett (D-Texas), Rep. Raúl Grijalva (D-Ariz.), Rep. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.), Rep. Mike Quigley (D-Ill.), and Rep. Angie Craig (D-Minn.) called for him to resign.

Van Jones said it’s not “if”; it’s “when” and “how.”

As James Woods posted on X, this is wanton cruelty. What does his family think? He got what he wanted—the presidency. Why don’t they let him resign?

We couldn’t get the audio of his interview with Robert Hur from the DoJ, but I think we know exactly how he performed.

As James Woods said, “This is now wanton cruelty.”

This is now wanton cruelty. — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 7, 2024

The black people in this church are very nice to him, but surely they see this is insane. I try not to feel sorry for Biden because he’s done some terrible things to this country, and has been a crooked politician for fifty years.

In this clip, the pastor is trying to get Joe to explain he has to put his donation in the collection box.

Oh Lordy! The pastor had to give $100 and explain to Biden that he has to put it in the collection box. — I Meme Therefore I Am (@ImMeme0) July 7, 2024

Democrats are signaling the VP has their vote as the candidate. If she wins, we’ll know the election was crooked.